Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787-8 exits Oslo runway during snowfall and gusty winds amid storm Pia

In the evening of 21 December, at Oslo Airport, Norway, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787-8 ( registered ET-ATH), was en route from the de-icing platform to the actual runway to operate fligth ET715 to Stockholm Arlanda, Sweden. During the early stages of acceleration for take-off, the aircraft ran off to the right side of runway 01L. The Dreamliner blocked the southern part of the runway. The incident happened during snowfall and gusty winds amid storm Pia.

As the aircraft became stuck, the assistance of a tow truck was required. Cathrine Framholdt, an airport spokesperson, confirmed the incident and assured that no passengers were injured and that the 787 didn’t sustain damage.

According to Framholdt, the aircraft was on its way from de-icing to the runway when it became immobilized, necessitating the intervention of a tow truck for further movement. To the Norwegian press, she expressed confidence that the plane would take off normally after receiving assistance and emphasized that there was no cause for alarm.

Ethiopian Airlines, however, canceled the flight to Stockholm, and the flight thereafter from Stockholm to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia as well, according to information on Flightradar24.com

As Norway, and a big part of Europe, experienced severe weather conditions on Thursday, with numerous flight cancellations due to the storm named Pia, Oslo Airport faced challenges not only with stranded planes but also technical issues on Avinor’s website.

