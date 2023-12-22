Brussels Airlines expects almost 300,000 passengers during end-of-year holidays

Brussels Airlines anticipates a busy end-of-year holiday season, estimating nearly 300,000 passengers over the next two weeks. The focus is on long-haul flights, which are over 87% full, largely with travellers visiting friends and family during the holidays. The busiest day is expected to be today, followed by December 29, with a noticeable dip in passengers on December 24 and 31.

Short- and medium-haul flights will accommodate over 228,000 passengers, with Rome as the top destination, trailed by Malaga, Barcelona, and Vienna. Long-haul flights will host around 68,000 passengers, with New York, Dakar, and Kinshasa being the favoured destinations.

Reflecting on 2023, Brussels Airlines is set to reveal positive financial results after a challenging few years. Highlights include the introduction of the Airbus A320neo into its fleet, investments in passenger experience enhancements like the Sunrise Lounge and upgraded catering, and the announcement of a renowned chef joining their team.

Looking ahead to 2024, Brussels Airlines plans to unveil new uniforms, reopen flights to Krakow in March, launch flights to Nairobi in June with the addition of a tenth long-haul plane, and introduce three more A320neo aircraft to its fleet. Exciting developments are on the horizon. Stay tuned for more updates!