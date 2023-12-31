American Airlines traveller restrained by passengers and crew during meltdown at Rio de Janeiro

Before boarding American Airlines flight AA948 from Rio de Janeiro Galeao to Miami Friday night (29 December), an unidentified man had a meltdown, shouting for help and making alarming statements in Spanish.

The passengers and crew had to step in, using duct tape to restrain the man after he became disruptive and started screaming. The situation was intense, with the man resisting and shouting, but eventually, the group managed to subdue him until airport security intervened.

Despite the chaos which delayed the departure by 20 minutes, the flight (operated by Boeing 777-200 registered N787AL) surprisingly landed in Miami 13 minutes ahead of schedule.

The reason behind the man’s behaviour wasn’t disclosed, and no arrests were reported.