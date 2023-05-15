Fireworks balloon (balão) lands against parked Azul Brazilian Airlines Airbus at Rio de Janeiro’s Santos Dumont Airport

This Sunday, 14 May, a fireworks balloon landed against an Azul Brazilian Airlines Airbus A320 that was parked at Rio de Janeiro’s second major airport, Santos Dumont Airport. Fire fighter services rushed towards the incident site to avoid further damage. While extinguishing the inflamed balloon, some firecrackers exploded, as seen on a video clip that appeared on social media (see below). 

Firework balloons, known as “balão,” are popular in some regions of Brazil, particularly during the June Festivals (Festas Juninas). They are typically released into the sky with firecrackers attached.

It’s worth noting that the use of firework balloons can be controversial due to safety and environmental concerns. Some countries have implemented regulations or banned their use to prevent accidents and protect the environment.

