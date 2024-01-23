Emirates boosts services to Brazil and Argentina to five weekly flights from December ’24



Emirates has announced a fifth frequency on its Dubai – Rio de Janeiro route, starting 7 December 2024. The additional weekly flight on Saturdays will provide increased capacity on its service to the Brazilian city and will support the growing demand for travel on the route. Additionally, the linked service allows travellers to conveniently travel onwards to the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires.

Emirates’ increase of capacity on its Dubai/Rio de Janeiro/Buenos Aires route will help the airline to meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity. With the fifth scheduled service, customers will now have more choice when selecting flights to suit their travel plans.

The additional weekly frequency between Dubai, Brazil and Argentina will operate as EK247 and EK248 in a 2-class configuration. Tickets can be booked immediately on emirates.com, the Emirates App, and travel agencies.

EK247 and EK248 is scheduled to operate with timings as follows (all times are local)

The added flights to be deployed in December will offer 302 seats on each flight in Economy Class and Business Class. Customers can enjoy the spaciousness and privacy of the aircraft’s configuration in Business Class, in the coveted 2-2-2 layout.

The airline’s boosted services to Brazil and Argentina are expected to facilitate additional connectivity for passengers travelling between these countries and other popular destinations in Emirates’ network including the UAE, Japan, Thailand, Maldives, Egypt, mainland China and Hong Kong, Turkey, South Korea, India, Australia and Indonesia. With Brazil and Argentina being home to the two largest Lebanese communities in Latin America, Emirates regularly serves customers travelling to and from Beirut. Furthermore, nationals of Brazil and Argentina can also enjoy the convenience of visa-free travel to Dubai, making it a popular destination for holidays and short stopovers.

Top inbound markets for tourism into Brazil and Argentina include mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Russia, and the UAE.

Trade between Argentina, Brazil and the rest of the world is also expected to be further facilitated with the additional flight per week. Each Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft accommodate a cargo capacity of around 20 tons per flight to transport regional exports from Argentina and Brazil to consumers in the Middle East, Europe and other markets, while supporting the import of essential goods, including pharmaceuticals.

Travellers flying with Emirates can enjoy the best experience in the sky with an unmatched culinary experience, thanks to regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs and complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages. Customers can sit back and relax with more than 6,500 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content featuring movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

Business Class passengers travelling between Rio de Janeiro and Dubai can enjoy complimentary chauffeur drive services before departure and on arrival in both cities while also having access to the Emirates Lounge in Dubai, to relax and unwind or catch up on work before flights.*

Emirates’ codeshare partnerships with GOL Airlines and Azul Airlines and interline partnerships with LATAM Airlines and Aerolineas Argentinas allow its customers to fly beyond Rio de Janeiro, to an expansive network of domestic points Brasilia, Porto Alegre, Salvador, Curitiba, Recife, as well as regional cities Santiago and Panama City. Skywards members have the opportunity to earn and redeem Skywards Miles on codeshare flights in Brazil and South America.

*Complimentary chauffeur drive services are not applicable on itineraries with flights between Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires only.