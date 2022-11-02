Flyr experienced strong demand in October: 186,600 passengers with a load factor of 81.3 percent

A total of 186,600 guests travelled with Flyr this month. The load factor was 81.3 percent and the punctuality was 85 percent. Demand for flights to European holiday destinations remained solid and the unit revenue increased. However, demand for domestic flights in Norway continued to be lower than expected.

“We are pleased to see that the overall strong demand for flights to our European destinations continued in October with many full flights and a load factor of 87 percent. This demonstrates that Flyr is the preferred choice for many leisure travelers in Norway. As previously reported, the demand for domestic flights in Norway is still lower than expected, with a load factor of 63.7 percent, and we expect this to continue going forward,” said CEO Tonje Wikstrøm Frislid.

Going into the winter, discretionary consumer spending is expected to decrease significantly following interest rate spikes, high general cost inflation and record high energy prices. This is hard-hitting to the airline industry and Flyr, as it will result in reduced demand for air travel. This, together with the high jet-fuel prices, Flyr has decided to adjust its winter schedule to reduce cash burn.

From November to March, Flyr will operate 5-6 aircraft on routes to several popular European destinations, including Alicante, Malaga, Las Palmas, Barcelona, Roma, Paris, Nice, Berlin and Brussels. The Company will also offer flights from Oslo to Bergen and Trondheim, as well as “Christmas Routes” between several cities in Norway in December.

Flyr had an average of 11 aircraft in operation in October. The yield was NOK 0.63, and the unit revenue (PASK) was NOK 0.54.

Flyr operated 99.2% of its scheduled flights this month and the punctuality was 85 percent.

02 Nov 2022 10:30