AENA publishes new routes to Spanish airports by Ryanair, Vueling and Air Cairo

Asturias Airport opens five new international routes with Ryanair

Asturias Airport opens this week five new international routes with the airline Ryanair.

The Asturian infrastructure has on 1 November received the first of these flights from London-Stansted Airport. This route, which has three weekly frequencies on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays, complements the one operated by Vueling since April this year with the London-Gatwick Airport.

In addition, on 2 November the route with Dublin Airport will begin to operate, with two weekly frequencies on Wednesdays and Sundays. On 3 November, flights with Weeze Airport will begin on Thursdays and Sundays. On 4 November, two more routes will be put into operation that will have two weekly frequencies each on Mondays and Fridays: one with Rome-Fiumicino Airport and another with Charleroi-Brussels Airport.

These five routes will join the international routes already in operation by the Vueling company at the Asturias Airport (London-Gatwick, Paris and the one inaugurated on Sunday with Amsterdam), up to a total of 8 direct destinations, an offer that will improve the connectivity of Asturian passengers with the rest of Europe.

Bilbao Airport welcomes Air Cairo and establishes a regular link with Egypt

Bilbao Airport on 31 October received the first Air Cairo flight from Cairo Airport. From now on, the Egyptian airline will operate every Monday to this destination. Air Cairo will use an Airbus 320 on this route.

Santander Airport launches route to Birmingham with Ryanair

The Seve Ballesteros-Santander Airport has today received the first flight from the Birmingham-West Midlands Airport operated by the Ryanair company with a B737-800.

Starting today, the airline will operate two weekly frequencies, on Mondays and Fridays.

In this way, Santander Airport adds a total of 13 international destinations: 12 operated by Ryanair and one (Bucharest) by Wizz Air.

Asturias Airport launches route with Amsterdam with the company Vueling

Asturias Airport on 30 October received the first flight from Amsterdam-Schipol Airport.

Vueling will operate two weekly frequencies, on Thursdays and Sundays. It is, therefore, a new international route that joins the two destinations that Vueling already operates outside the national territory: London-Gatwick and Paris-Orly.