SAS offers discount flights to stranded Flyr passengers

Flyr passengers get their own discount on return journeys home to Scandinavia

SAS offers passengers stranded in Europe a special price on flights home. The offer applies to anyone who can present a valid Flyr ticket with a return to Scandinavia.

Passengers can contact SAS customer service and show their booking information with Flyr.

Over many decades, SAS has assisted in getting Scandinavians home in various crises, and we see it as our social mission to help this time as well. It is a regrettable situation that has arisen for Flyr, and we want to do our part to get the stranded passengers home, says Tonje Sund, press manager at SAS in Norway.

January 31, 2023 22:02