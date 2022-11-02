The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in the “Falcon Eye 3” exercise in Greece

The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) will participate in a joint training exercise with Greece “Falcon Eye 3”, scheduled to commence next week in the Souda Air Force Base, Greece.

The deputy commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Major General Pilot Talal Al-Ghamdi, said that the “Falcon Eye 3” are among the most promising bilateral air exercises for RSAF and their Greek counterparts, and their past versions have achieved success on all strategic, operational, and tactical levels.

Meanwhile, Col. Pilot Khalifa Al-Enezi, commander of the (RSAF) group participating in the exercise, said: “the Saudi Air Force is participating with a number of F-15 fighter aircraft with all its air, technical and support crews,” explaining that the maneuvers aim to enhance cooperation between the Royal Saudi Air Force and Greek counterpart, and raise the level of the combat readiness of the Air Force to achieve missions by carrying out flights across international borders, performing operational and training tasks, and exchanging military experiences.

