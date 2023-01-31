Flyr AS files for bankruptcy 19 months after first flight – All flights cancelled

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Flyr AS on 30 January 2023 regarding the unsuccessful attempt to raise capital and the critical short term liquidity situation.

The board of directors of the Company has today decided to file for bankruptcy at Oslo city court, and will file for bankruptcy tomorrow, 1 February 2023. The board’s decision is unanimous and is due to the fact that there is no longer a realistic opportunity to achieve a solution for the short-term liquidity situation.

All departures and ticket sales have as a consequence been cancelled and ticket sales discontinued.

The Company will provide further information regarding the bankruptcy proceedings when the bankruptcy trustee has been appointed.

Since the Company will file for bankruptcy, the Company will request that further trading on Euronext Growth Oslo is suspended.

Questions regarding the further bankruptcy proceedings should be addressed to the bankruptcy trustee when appointed by the Oslo city court.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was prepared by Brede Huser, CEO at Flyr AS, on the time and date provided.