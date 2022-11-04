flydubai grows its network to 113 destinations in 53 countries – New destinations: Cagliari, Corfu, Hofuf, Krabi, Milan and Pattaya

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, today announced the launch of flights to six destinations as it continues to grow its network. This includes the start of flights to Cagliari, Corfu, Krabi, Milan and Pattaya from 2023 as well as the resumption of flights to Hofuf from 24 November 2022 and flights are available for booking on flydubai.com.

Since the start of 2022, flydubai has launched flights to more than 20 destinations, including Pisa and Catania in Italy, Osh in Kyrgyzstan as well as Samarkand and Namangan in Uzbekistan. The addition of these six routes will see the flydubai network expand to 113 destinations in 53 countries. This represents a significant milestone as it is the largest number of destinations the carrier will serve since it began operations.

Commenting on the expansion of the airline’s network, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “I am very proud to see our network grow bigger than ever. Dubai’s aviation industry has made a swift recovery, and our agility combined with our strong business model has enabled us to grow our operations and achieve this significant milestone. With 113 destinations now available to book, we look forward to offering our passengers more options for travel across our ever-growing network.”

Milan is the second largest city in Italy and is one of the largest shopping and tourism destinations in Europe while Cagliari is the capital city of Sardinia and is well-known for its many historical monuments and beautiful beaches. The Greek island of Corfu has become popular for its stunning landscapes, rich multi-cultural heritage, crystal-clear seas and cosmopolitan Old Town.

Commenting on the launch of flights to these destinations, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “we are excited to announce the launch of year-round flights to Milan in Italy and seasonal summer flights to Corfu in Greece and Cagliari in Italy. We are pleased to see our network in Europe grow and to serve five destinations in Italy. Over the years, we have continued to see increased demand to and from the region and we look forward to providing our passengers with exceptional travel experiences.”

Krabi and Pattaya in Thailand are popular holiday destinations for beachgoers and adventures alike. Krabi offers beautiful beaches, striking limestone cliffs and dense mangrove forests while Pattaya is distinguished by its resorts and hotels that overlook Pattaya Bay and its lively atmosphere.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai, added: “we are delighted to offer our passengers more options for travel with our new flights to Krabi and Pattaya. Thailand has always been a popular choice, particularly with passengers from the GCC, CIS and Europe. The addition of these two destinations reaffirms our commitment to serving underserved destinations and we look forward to welcoming our passengers on board.

In addition, the airline will resume flights to Hofuf in Saudi Arabia from 24 November 2022 with a two-times weekly service.

Flight details for the six destinations

Flights will operate from Terminals 2 and 3, Dubai International (DXB). Emirates will codeshare on these routes offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 04 November 2022