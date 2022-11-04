New Michelin-starred dishes in Air France’s La Première and Business cabins

From November 2022 to February 2023, Air France will be offering new Michelin-starred dishes by top French chefs Arnaud Lallement and Michel Roth in its La Première and Business long-haul cabins. Working with carefully selected seasonal produce, vegetarian compositions, red and white meats from France and fish from sustainable fishing, the renowned Michelin-starred chefs have created refined flavours for the airline’s customers to enjoy over the coming months. With this new exceptional meal service, Air France is continuing to offer the best of fine French dining on board.

Arnaud Lallement in the La Première cabin

In the La Première cabin, triple Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Lallement offers contemporary, gourmet cuisine bursting with flavour. As a guest of the Servair Culinary Studio, he has prepared an appetizer, two starters and eight dishes that are gradually being unveiled on the menu of the airline’s most exclusive cabin.

“For Air France, I wanted to promote seasonal cuisine, do what comes completely naturally to me, as if I was hypnotized, and offer dishes passed down to me by my father,” said Arnaud Lallement.

On the La Première menu:

French Sturia caviar, smoked haddock, chive cream (appetizer);

Langoustine, lemon caviar, creamy court-bouillon (starter);

Scallops, green cabbage, coteaux Champenois sauce (starter);

Tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, parmesan sauce;

Celery, potato and comté pie, truffle cream;

Black halibut, artichokes, yellow wine sauce;

Lobster in homage to my dad, lobster jus;

Free-range chicken, candied turnips, reduced jus;

Pigeon pie, spinach, balsamic poultry jus;

Beef confit, leek vinaigrette;

Lamb, garden vegetables, lamb jus.

The La Première cabin is available this winter on selected flights to Los Angeles, Miami, New York-JFK, San Francisco, Washington-DC (United States), Mexico City (Mexico), Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Johannesburg (South Africa), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Singapore.

Michel Roth in the Business cabin

In the Business cabin, Michel Roth, Michelin-starred chef, Bocuse d’Or and Meilleur Ouvrier de France, offers a new series of refined dishes. Produced in collaboration with Servair, eight tasty dishes will be gradually unveiled for optimum culinary pleasure on board.

“My cuisine – authentic, simple and attentive – is, like Air France, deep-rooted in its heritage and shows great respect for the flavours of the produce,” said Michel Roth.

On the Business menu:

Royale with wild mushrooms and hazelnuts, chestnut cream with lovage;

Fillet of cod, shellfish juice with coriander, caramelized fennel;

Chicken fillet with corn several ways and cranberry juice;

Beef tenderloin, rare pepper sauce, vanilla celery and asparagus mousseline with almonds;

Cod and salmon brandade, parsley coulis, leeks and buckwheat;

Chicken supreme, spinach and wild mushroom fondue, crayfish coulis;

Royale and cauliflower heads, Dubary tartuffon cream (pumpkin seeds with spices);

Beef cheek with rosemary, mushrooms and figs, butternut purée with mustard.

As part of the fight against food waste, Air France customers can now pre-select a hot meal in the Business cabin before their trip. This service combines the guarantee of availability of the customer’s choice with fairer consumption on board.

Air France is also committed to offering 100% French meat, dairy products and eggs on all its flights departing from Paris, as well as fish from sustainable fisheries, starting now in the La Première and Business cabins and in all its cabins by the end of the year.

About Arnaud Lallement

@audex.com

Cooking was a childhood dream for Arnaud Lallement, who was born into a family that owned the restaurant l’Assiette Champenoise. After an apprenticeship with the greatest chefs, Arnaud Lallement won the title of chef of the year and 3 stars in the Michelin Guide at less than 40 years old. Today, Arnaud Lallement remains attached to the essentials: his home region, Champagne, his family circle and his love of cooking. This is a constant tribute to the memory of his father who passed away in 2002. Although his father is no longer here to witness his success, this virtuoso chef has chosen to compose an ode to his family, surrounded by the three women in his life – his wife Magali, his sister Mélanie and his mother Colette, who all ensure that the warm atmosphere and spirit of excellence of l’Assiette Champenoise are preserved. The chef’s credo? Refined cuisine with no frills or fuss. Arnaud Lallement cooks the way he lives his life: by going straight to the point to be as accurate as possible. A “real food” approach that sounds like an obvious choice for Air France.

About Michel Roth

@Philippe Bauduin

Born in the Moselle region of France, Michel Roth grew up around traditional dishes from Lorraine, often shared during convivial family meals. Michel Roth is one of the most successful chefs in France, with one of the most prestigious records in French gastronomy: Bocuse d’Or and Meilleur ouvrier de France in 1991, he was named Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur in 2006, he has been awarded several Michelin stars and in 2016 achieved the coveted title of Romand de l’année with a score of 18/20 in Gault et Millau. Throughout his career, Michel Roth has worked alongside the greatest French chefs and in prestigious establishments such as L’Espadon at the famous Ritz on Place Vendôme. With his technical skills, culinary traditions and modern style, Michel Roth is a passionate chef and a perfectionist, whose one desire is to delight all those who taste his dishes, on the shores of Lake Geneva and on board Air France flights. At the helm of the Bayview at the Grand Hotel Président Wilson in Geneva since 2013, since 2020 he has signed the menu of a new Parisian restaurant, La Table Cachée par Michel Roth, in the BHV Marais. Since 2022, the chef has also taken charge of the Baron restaurant at the Château de Ferrieres, in the east of the Paris region.

About the Servair Culinary Studio

Created in November 2009, the Servair Culinary Studio, an Air France partner and leader in in-flight dining, brings together Michelin-starred chefs and experts to raise the quality standards of in-flight catering and transpose the codes of haute cuisine to the meals of travellers around the world. Founded by Joël Robuchon and chaired by Regis Marcon, the group now includes Anne-Sophie Pic, Michel Roth, Guy Martin and other guest chefs such as Emmanuel Renaut, Andrée Rosier and Arnaud Lallement.