Flybe introduces new routes and enhanced Summer ‘23 schedule

Flybe’s new summer schedule is now on sale featuring new routes and enhanced services to many destinations.

This year’s summer season will see the introduction of new routes from Birmingham to both Aberdeen, Scotland and Bergerac in France. In addition, holiday getaways to other destinations in France are back by popular demand with flights to both Brest and Avignon.

The new schedule also offers greater connectivity from Belfast City Airport with increased flying on many existing routes.

Throughout the summer, Flybe will also continue its popular flights from both Manchester and London Heathrow to the UK’s favourite holiday destination, Newquay in Cornwall.

Flybe CEO, Dave Pflieger, said: “Our entire team is thrilled to be starting our second year of operations with this greatly enhanced summer schedule. We plan to not only provide great everyday value-for-money, but also better-than-ever flight options across the UK, over to Amsterdam, and south to popular holiday spots in France.



“In addition to providing more great flights and outstanding customer service, we also look forward to providing our ever-popular complimentary offerings of tea, coffee, juice, and biscuits to all who fly with us.

Flybe’s summer schedule will commence on Sunday 26th March and operate until Saturday 28th October 2023 when Flybe begins its winter season operations.