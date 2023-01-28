easyJet offers a rescue fare to Flybe customers and a job to their crew

Everyone at easyJet is sorry to see the news about Flybe and understands the anxiety that their crew and customers will be facing now.

easyJet is working to help affected passengers by offering a dedicated rescue fee for customers up until 5 February. A fare of £49 for domestic routes and £79 for international routes including a 15kg hold bag will be available on presentation of their original Flybe booking reference.

easyJet is also inviting any Flybe cabin crew and staff to apply for roles with easyJet on its careers website.

Any affected passengers should contact easyJet’s customer service.