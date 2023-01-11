No reopening of Ryanair’s Brussels Airport base in spring; fifty-nine jobs at stake

Ryanair has decided to definitely close its Brussels base. This morning, unions were informed about the decision. During Winter 2022-2023, the low-cost airline already relocated the two aircraft that were staying overnight at Belgian’s biggest airport to other bases. During Summer 2023, Ryanair will operate to 12 destinations from Brussels Airport (from 16 previously). Fifty-nine jobs are also at stake.

In September 2022, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary denounced the introduction of the Belgian embarkation tax. “On top of that stupid tax, the CEO of Brussels Airport has made the decision to raise prices,” he said aggrievedly.

The new airport taxes will be introduced from April 2023. Brussels Airport has indeed consulted the airlines about this and its proposal for the rates in 2023-2027 is currently being analysed by the economic regulator.

“Ryanair refers to the fact that they couldn’t reach an agreement with Brussels Airport to turn back the price increase,” a union member said, denouncing the “unfair competition between Charleroi and Brussels, both Belgian airports.”

The union member hopes that the fifty-nine employees can retain their jobs by e.g. a relocation to nearby Charleroi, where Ryanair will keep its base.

RYANAIR CONFIRMS BRUSSELS ZAVENTEM BASE WILL NOT RE-OPEN IN S23

DUE TO 11% ZAVENTEM PRICE INCREASE

12 RYR ZAVENTEM ROUTES WILL CONTINUE ON NON-BASED AIRCRAFT

Contrary to recent speculation, Ryanair today (11 Jan) confirmed that it will not re-open its Brussels Zaventem base in S23 due to Zaventem Airport’s decision to increase prices by 11% from April 2023. Unlike many other EU airports who are lowering prices to recover traffic lost during the Covid pandemic or freezing charges to stimulate passenger growth, Brussels Zaventem has chosen to jack up prices yet again by 11% for airlines and passengers from April 2023 making it even more uncompetitive compared to other Belgian and EU airports. Ryanair confirmed that it will still operate 12 routes to/from Brussels Zaventem for S23 on aircraft which are based outside Belgium as follows;

12 S23 Zaventem routes:

Barcelona Mallorca Berlin Marrakesh Dublin Pisa Girona Porto Madrid Rome Malaga Valencia

Ryanair flights to/from Charleroi will be unaffected by this decision not to re-open the Zaventem base. Ryanair expects to operate 109 routes to/from Brussels Charleroi for S23.

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said:

“Despite recent rumours, we will not be re-opening our Brussels Zaventem base in S23 due to Zaventem Airport’s decision to increase prices by 11% for airlines and passengers from April 2023. However, customers can still book Ryanair’s low fares on 12 Zaventem routes that will continue to operate to/from Brussels Zaventem for S23 on aircraft based outside Belgium.

Ryanair’s flights on 109 routes to/from Charleroi will be unaffected by this decision and we look forward to welcoming millions of Belgian customers/visitors onboard our flights to/from both Brussels Charleroi and Zaventem Airports this Summer.”