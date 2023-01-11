Start-up Bavarian Airlines wants to compete with Lufthansa in Munich

At the end of 2023, a new German airline wants to reach the skies: Bavarian Airlines wants to fly from Munich to destinations within Germany and Europe with twelve Embraer E2 aircraft.

The home airport of the new airline is to be Munich. On the start-up’s website, you can currently choose between domestic destinations Berlin, Dusseldorf and Munich, and European destinations London City, Amsterdam and Vienna. However, ticket sales have not yet started.

The airline plans to fly 12 leased Embraer E195-E2 jets configured with 129 instead of up to 146 seats. According to a description by Bavarian Airlines, its goal is “to provide all passengers with a quality service, with an emphasis on comfort and convenience.” The comfort is to be implemented, among other things, with business class seats, such as those found in American Airlines’ “domestic first class“. Internet on board and in-flight entertainment screens at every seat are also planned.

The company applied for an air operator certificate (AOC) and founder Adem Karagöz announced that Bavarian Airlines should take to the skies at the end of the year. The company is currently looking for pilots, cabin crew and ground staff.

Bavarian Airlines is also planning an original loyalty programme: instead of “worthless” miles, frequent flyers would get “Bewards”, the company’s own cryptocurrency that customers can trade with or exchange for free flights.