EVA Air’s “Hello Kitty” Boeing 777 gets damaged after luggage cart collision

EVA Air was forced to cancel flight BR202 between Bangkok, Thailand and Taipei, Taiwan after a little train of luggage carts slammed into the Boeing 777-300 (registered B-16722). On footage that appeared on social media, the carts detached from the small lorry and slammed uncontrolled into the aircraft.

As a result, an engine cowling of the Boeing 777 sporting the “Hello Kitty – Shining Star Livery” got damaged.

EVA Air said that it had made arrangements for the 262 passengers to take alternative flights. Some passengers who could not be seated on alternative flights on the day of the accident were provided with overnight hotel accommodation.

The following images and video footage appeared on social media: