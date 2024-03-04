Thai pilot turns heroic midwife, delivers baby mid-flight from Taiwan to Bangkok

The Thai pilot of a Vietjet aircraft, Jakarin Sararnrakskul, with nearly two decades of flying experience, assumed the role of a midwife mid-flight from Taiwan to Bangkok when a pregnant passenger went into labour.

Despite lacking formal medical training, the courageous pilot successfully delivered a baby boy while the plane was still in the air, leaving his female co-pilot to navigate the aircraft. The incident occurred on 23 February onboard a VietJet Airbus A320 registered HS-VKC operating flight VZ565, and paramedics awaited the aircraft’s arrival in Bangkok to ensure the well-being of both mother and baby.

The pilot, expressing pride in the extraordinary event, revealed the crew affectionately dubbed the baby “Sky” in acknowledgement of his dramatic birth onboard.