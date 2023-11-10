EU coordinates further 6 Humanitarian Air Bridge flights for Gaza

The European Union (EU) is intensifying its efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza, scheduling an additional 6 Humanitarian Air Bridge flights. Two flights from Brindisi, Italy, are set to depart with 55 tonnes of EU-donated items for the World Food Programme, including logistical supplies to enhance the efficiency of humanitarian organizations. Three more flights from Bucharest, carrying shelter materials donated by Romania, and one from Ostend, Belgium, with supplies from UN agencies, are planned.

This brings the total EU air bridge flights to 14, transporting over 550 tonnes of emergency aid to Egypt for rapid deployment across the Rafah border crossing.

President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised the EU’s commitment to Gaza’s humanitarian needs, stating that eight flights have already reached Egypt, and six more are scheduled. The EU has quadrupled its humanitarian assistance to Gaza in 2023 to over €100 million, aiming to support partners in their vital humanitarian work.

The EU’s actions align with the European Council Conclusions from October 26, advocating for rapid and safe humanitarian access to those in need, including the exploration of humanitarian corridors. The EU has activated the Humanitarian Air Bridge operation to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian cargo, and the Civil Protection Mechanism has been mobilised to aid repatriation flights from Egypt and Israel.

EU humanitarian assistance to Palestinians has been ongoing since 2000, supporting vulnerable families affected by emergencies and shocks.