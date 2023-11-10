Embraer’s E195-E2 receives Steep Approach Certification for London City airport operations

Embraer’s E195-E2, recognised as its cleanest and most advanced jet, has obtained Steep Approach certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for operations at London City Airport (LCY). This approval allows the E195-E2, along with its E190-E2 counterpart certified in 2021, to operate at LCY known for its challenging approach and short runway.

The certification process emphasised the E195-E2’s remarkable noise reduction, exceeding ICAO’s Chapter 14 regulation and offering a significantly quieter flying experience compared to its predecessor. The aircraft’s noise footprint at take-off is approximately 60% smaller than current jet aircraft, bringing benefits to local residents.

Beyond noise reduction, the E195-E2 demonstrates improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. In 2022, a successful test flight using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) showcased potential future emissions reductions of up to 85%.

London City Airport’s Chief Operating Officer, Alison FitzGerald, expressed excitement about the E195-E2’s certification, highlighting its capacity, reduced noise, and fuel efficiency. Marie-Louise Philippe, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Embraer Commercial Aviation, emphasised the aircraft’s special significance at LCY and its dominant role, with 85% of all aircraft movements at the airport being Embraer aircraft.

The E195-E2 is expected to enhance operations at LCY, potentially replacing the current E190 fleet used by existing airlines.