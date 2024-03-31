Thai Airways returns to Perth, Australia

Thai Airways has resumed its daily non-stop service between Bangkok and Perth, reconnecting Thailand and Western Australia.

Perth Airport’s Chief Commercial and Aviation Officer, Kate Holsgrove, expressed enthusiasm for the return of the service, highlighting its significance in providing increased air connectivity for both business and leisure travellers.

The service is expected to add 183,308 seats and 14,000 tonnes of cargo capacity annually to the Perth market. With Thailand being a popular holiday destination and Bangkok a major flight hub, the renewed service offers expanded opportunities for trade and international student exchange between Western Australia and Thailand.

Thai Airways operates the daily service using a Boeing 787-8 aircraft with 22 Business Class seats and 254 Economy Class seats.