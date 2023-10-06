Etihad expands at Brussels Airport and other European destinations

Etihad Airways is increasing its flight capacity at Brussels Airport. Starting in mid-December, Etihad will operate daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Brussels, up from five times a week.

Etihad will add two extra weekly flights to Brussels from December 20, bringing the frequency back to pre-pandemic levels.

Etihad is also expanding capacity to various other European destinations. The airline will add Copenhagen and resume flights to Düsseldorf. At Amsterdam Schiphol, it will use larger aircraft, the Boeing 787-10 and 777-300ER, alongside the 787-9. Frequencies to Frankfurt, Rome, Madrid and Milan will be increased.