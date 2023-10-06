Swedavia’s traffic statistics for September 2023: +5% compared to 2022

Air travel this autumn has had a stable start, driven by sustained strong demand, mostly for flights to European destinations. During the month, nearly three million passengers flew via Swedavia’s airports, an increase of five per cent compared to September last year. Among the big new developments in travel this autumn are the low cost carrier Wizzair setting up operations at Stockholm Arlanda, as well as a number of new investments in routes and destinations. The trend at Swedavia’s regional airports was mixed during the month. As for travel compared to before the Covid pandemic in 2019, Luleå Airport continued to have the strongest growth. In late September, Arlanda’s new marketplace opened up. Together with the new security checkpoint, this contributes significantly to the airport’s development and an improved experience for passengers.

“After a strong summer season, there is sustained demand for flights, with a stable start for travel this autumn. The trend of stronger growth in international travel compared to domestic travel also continued in September. Travel thus remains a priority, no matter whether it is to meet friends and family, for a holiday or for work. We are also pleased to be able to welcome more airlines, which enhances our offering of destinations and routes. The carrier Wizzair is setting up operations for the first time at Arlanda, starting in October,” says Jonas Abrahamsson, Swedavia’s president and CEO.

“The development of Arlanda continues, and in September the first part of the new 11,000 square metre Marketplace – the biggest investment ever in the airport’s commercial offering – opened up. In the Marketplace, our aim is to be able to offer something for everyone, and through competition at the airport itself and with similar outlets in central Stockholm, we want to improve value for money. Together with the new state-of-the-art security checkpoint, we are now taking significant steps in Arlanda’s development and enhanced attractiveness, with an improved and smoother experience for our passengers,” notes Jonas Abrahamsson.

Among the developments this autumn in terms of new airline operations and new routes is the carrier Wizzair, which has chosen to set up operations at Stockholm Arlanda and in conjunction with this launch two routes via Arlanda, to Budapest and Gdansk, starting in late October. In September, Eurowings began flying between Arlanda and Beirut. Ryanair plans to start up three new international routes between Arlanda and Tirana, Marrakesh and Paris in October. At Luleå Airport, Detur will launch charter service for the autumn school break to Chania at the end of the month.

A total of nearly 3 million passengers flew via Swedavia’s airports in September, which is an increase of 5 per cent compared to September 2022 and is equivalent to 80 per cent of the pre-pandemic level of travel, in 2019. Growth continues to be driven mostly by increased international travel via Sweden’s biggest airport, Stockholm Arlanda Airport. Overall, international travel in September increased 8 per cent to more than 2 million passengers compared to the same month last year, while domestic travel decreased 5 per cent to more than 740,000 passengers.

Stockholm Arlanda Airport had nearly 2 million passengers during the month, an increase of 6 per cent compared to September last year. International travel increased 8 per cent to nearly 1.7 million passengers, while domestic travel decreased 2 per cent to more than 300,000 passengers.

Göteborg Landvetter Airport had nearly 500,000 passengers in September, an increase of 8 per cent compared to September last year. International travel increased 11 per cent to more than 400,000 passengers, while domestic travel decreased 12 per cent to more than 57,000 passengers.

The air travel trend at Swedavia’s other airports was mixed in September. The trend at both Malmö Airport and Bromma Stockholm Airport was weaker, due to somewhat lower domestic travel volume in September, and the number of passengers decreased 9 per cent at Malmö and 10 per cent at Bromma Stockholm compared to September last year.

Visby Airport and Åre Östersund Airport are the regional Swedavia airports that had the best passenger growth in September compared to September last year. Luleå Airport is also the airport that had the best growth in traffic compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.