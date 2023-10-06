LOT modernises the interior of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners

LOT Polish Airlines has announced a significant upgrade to its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft cabins. The retrofit will include a new cabin design, replacement of seats in all classes, installation of a new in-flight entertainment system, and the introduction of internet connectivity.

Collaborating with brands such as RECARO Aircraft Seating, Safran Passenger Innovations, Viasat, and Tangerine, the new interiors will incorporate a Polish touch, with LOT Economy Class seats being manufactured in Poland.

The cabin design takes inspiration from the Polish landscape, incorporating deep blues and copper elements, blending modernity with Polish hospitality. Tangerine, a British design agency, is responsible for the cabin design. New seats from RECARO Aircraft Seating will be installed in LOT Business Class, LOT Premium Economy Class, and LOT Economy Class, enhancing passenger comfort and privacy.

In LOT Business Class, the seating configuration will change to 1-2-1, providing aisle access to all passengers and individual doors for added privacy. LOT Premium Economy Class will offer more space and improved seat shape, making aisle access easier. LOT Economy Class will see increased legroom and advanced seat cushions.

A new generation of in-flight entertainment systems with 4K resolution screens will be available to passengers in all classes, with Bluetooth connectivity for headsets and modern USB-C charging ports. LOT Premium Economy Class and LOT Business Class seats will have universal power sockets, and the latter will feature wireless charging in the console. Safran Passenger Innovations will supply the entertainment system, and Viasat will provide internet connectivity.

The retrofit will initially cover the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner fleet, with passengers experiencing the modernised cabins by 2026. LOT Polish Airlines aims to provide passengers with a new and enhanced travel experience, from boarding to in-flight comfort and entertainment.