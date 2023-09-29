Etihad conducted first flight from Abu Dhabi to Copenhagen

Etihad Airways has initiated its first-ever scheduled flight service from Abu Dhabi to Copenhagen, marking a significant milestone in connecting Scandinavia to the UAE’s capital. The flights, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, will run four times a week, providing both local and transfer options for travellers.

This new route aims to strengthen cultural and business ties between the two regions, offering convenient connections to Asia and Australia through Abu Dhabi. Notable attractions in Abu Dhabi, such as Abu Dhabi World, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, are highlighted for Danish travellers.

The first flight, EY062 operated by Boeing 787-9 registered A6-BNC, departed with festivities and treats for passengers, including cake and fresh juice.

Etihad Airways will operate flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with a flight time of approximately six hours and 20 minutes from Copenhagen.