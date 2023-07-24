Etihad Engineering delivers Airbus A380 to Etihad Airways for return to service

Etihad Engineering has completed a six-year heavy maintenance check on the first Airbus A380 aircraft, which was stored securely on the ground.

The maintenance involved comprehensive inspections, modifications, and servicing of various components, including cabin removal and installation of luxurious seating.

The Etihad Engineering team worked with Etihad Airways, Airbus, and other suppliers to ensure the aircraft’s return to service at its state-of-the-art aviation MRO facility in Abu Dhabi. The facility is the largest in the Middle East and can accommodate up to 40 widebody and narrowbody aircraft, with plans for further expansion to serve a growing portfolio of airlines and aircraft owners.