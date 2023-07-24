Passengers blocked for hours in Ryanair plane without air conditioning under 42 °C

Passengers on a Ryanair flight from Malaga to Milan Malpensa (FR4949 operated by Malta Air Boeing 737-800 registered 9H-QBN) experienced a nightmarish ordeal on July 19 when the aircraft’s air conditioning system malfunctioned. The plane remained grounded in the scorching sun for hours, with outside temperatures reaching 42 degrees Celsius.

Passengers suffered panic attacks and some even passed out due to the extreme heat. After three hours, an ambulance intervened, and passengers were allowed to leave the plane, while the delay increased to more than twelve hours.

Ryanair claimed the delay was due to a “minor technical problem.” An Italian influencer on board described it as the worst flight of his life, and a video of the incident went viral on TikTok, prompting the Codici association to investigate the airline’s actions. The association calls for passengers to assert their rights and demand answers and compensation from Ryanair for the distressing experience.