Etihad Airways celebrated inaugural flight to Boston

Etihad Airways recently celebrated its inaugural flight to Boston, marking the launch of regular services between Abu Dhabi and the vibrant American city. The airline’s fourth destination in the United States, Boston joins Chicago, New York, and Washington, along with services to Toronto in Canada.

Operated four times a week using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the new route offers passengers a comfortable travel experience with state-of-the-art amenities. Etihad’s CEO highlighted the significance of the new route in enhancing connectivity and fostering global connections.

The partnership with JetBlue provides convenient connections to various cities throughout North America. The launch of the Boston route signifies deep cultural and educational ties between Abu Dhabi and Boston, further strengthening the bond between the two regions.