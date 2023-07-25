Palermo Airport in Sicily, Italy closed until 11:00 due to fires nearby

Yesterday evening, the airport authorities of Palermo, located in Sicily, Italy, have shut down its activities until 11:00 am (UTC +2) this morning after a fire reached the airport perimeters.

Sirocco winds, a phenomenon that usually occurs in the fall and spring, have driven the fire closer to the airport.

At one moment yesterday evening, passengers couldn’t enter or leave the terminal building due to the fire and smoke spreading. Most of the traffic on the road is still suspended, and trains may experience delays or restrictions.

As a result, several flights got cancelled, affected passengers are advised to contact their airline of travel.

Aeroporto chiuso fino alle 8 di oggi. Un incendio sviluppatosi sopra Cinisi a causa del vento di Scirocco è arrivato fino al perimetro dello scalo aereo. #aeroporto di #Palermo pic.twitter.com/KRK4G6S6np — Aeroporto di Palermo (@AeroportoPa) July 25, 2023