Etihad Airways expands Summer schedule, introduces two new destinations and increased frequencies

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is set to enhance its global network with substantial updates to its summer schedule, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global connector. The airline is introducing flights to two new destinations: three seasonal weekly flights to Antalya, Turkey, starting from June 15, and four weekly flights to Jaipur, India, commencing on June 16.

Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, emphasised the strategic importance of this expansion, offering guests additional flexibility and choice. The increased service frequencies include additional flights to Thiruvananthapuram, Amman, Cairo, Karachi, and Colombo, contributing to a 33% increase in Etihad’s total weekly flights compared to the previous summer. The airline’s reach will extend from 65 to 75 destinations, significantly enhancing global connectivity.

The addition of Jaipur brings Etihad’s total number of Indian gateways to 11, underscoring the airline’s commitment to the Indian market. The summer schedule enhancements are designed to optimise the travel experience for passengers, providing greater connectivity and a broader range of travel options. Passengers will also benefit from the sophisticated amenities and customer-focused services at the newly inaugurated Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Abu Dhabi. Etihad’s strategic expansion aims to welcome more travellers to explore Abu Dhabi’s rich history and culture, reinforcing its position as a premier destination and a global gateway.