Transavia launches Eindhoven to Oslo flights and introduces Airbus A321neo for sustainable travel

Transavia successfully inaugurated its first flight between Eindhoven and Oslo, operating initially three times a week, with plans to increase frequency to four times a week after March 30.

Oslo, with its unique blend of nature, culture, and vibrant city life, presents a promising destination for travellers. The flights currently operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, with Friday flights being added later.

In addition to this new route, Transavia marks a significant milestone by introducing the Airbus A321neo to Eindhoven Airport on March 2, with the first flight destined for Barcelona.

The Airbus A321Neo, known for its fuel efficiency and reduced environmental impact, aligns with Transavia’s sustainability goals. The airline plans to integrate the Airbus A321Neo into its fleet as part of a broader initiative to decrease fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, nitrogen emissions, and noise pollution. The entire fleet replacement is expected to take approximately seven years.