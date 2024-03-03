Ryanair unveils record Summer 2024 schedule in Alicante with 9 new routes and 3 additional aircraft

Ryanair has announced its largest-ever summer flight schedule for 2024 in Alicante, featuring a total of 89 routes, including 9 new destinations such as Barcelona, Budapest, Cardiff, Lisbon, Norwich, Osnabruck, Rzeszow, Sofia, and Zagreb.

To accommodate this expansion, Ryanair will base three new aircraft in Alicante, bringing the total to 16 by the summer of 2024, with an additional investment of $300 million. This initiative is expected to generate over 90 new high-paying jobs for pilots and cabin crew.

Key details of Ryanair’s summer 2024 schedule in Alicante include:

16 based aircraft (3 more than before).

$1.6 billion investment.

9 new routes, totaling 89.

Anticipated 22% growth to 5.3 million passengers during the 2024 summer season.

Over 4,500 jobs, including 480 direct positions for pilots, cabin crew, and engineering roles.

To celebrate the launch of the record-breaking summer programme, Ryanair is offering a 3-day seat promotion with fares starting from just €21.99, exclusively available on the Ryanair website. The investment and expansion underscore Ryanair’s commitment to fostering tourism growth and connectivity in Alicante, solidifying its position as the top airline in the region.

Elena Cabrera, Ryanair Country Manager in Spain, emphasised the airline’s dedication to Alicante’s growth and connectivity, inviting residents and visitors to explore the expanded options and low-cost travel opportunities in 2024.