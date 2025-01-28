Etihad Airways expands Milan route with triple-daily flights and special fares

Etihad Airways has announced the addition of a third daily flight between Abu Dhabi and Milan, starting November 1, 2025, responding to growing demand. This expansion increases capacity by nearly 115%, offering 12,600 weekly seats.

The flights will be operated using Boeing 777 and Airbus A321LR aircraft, with the A321LR providing a premium boutique experience. Passengers will enjoy complimentary Wi-Fly chat for Etihad Guest members and the option to purchase unlimited data packages.

To celebrate, Etihad is offering special Economy fares from AED 398 (EUR 104) one-way as part of a return ticket for travel between June 1 and November 30, 2025 (excluding July and August). Bookings are open from January 27–29, 2025.

New Flight Schedule Highlights:

Morning, afternoon, and evening departures from Abu Dhabi.

Enhanced convenience for business and leisure travellers.

Milan’s allure as a destination includes its rich history, luxury shopping, culinary excellence, and cultural attractions like the Duomo and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.