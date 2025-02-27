Etihad’s iconic Airbus A380 heads to Toronto this summer

Etihad Airways is bringing its legendary Airbus A380 to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), starting June 24, 2025. This marks the first time The Residence, the world’s only three-room suite in the sky, will be available on flights between Abu Dhabi and Canada.

Key Highlights

Increased capacity on the Abu Dhabi – Toronto route, meeting strong demand.

Four-class experience, including Economy, Business, First Class, and The Residence.

Luxury offerings, such as The Lobby lounge/bar and First Apartments with private beds and showers.

Special promotional fares available until March 5, 2025: One-way Economy from CAD $880, Business from CAD $2,380, First Class from CAD $8,380. Return fares from CAD $1,380 (Economy), CAD $3,380 (Business), CAD $10,380 (First Class).



This expansion enhances connectivity between Canada, the GCC, and the Indian subcontinent, while offering passengers the chance to explore Abu Dhabi, with Etihad’s stopover program providing up to two complimentary hotel nights.