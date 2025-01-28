American Airlines employee fatally struck by ramp vehicle at Charlotte Airport

An American Airlines employee tragically lost his life after being struck by a ramp vehicle on the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on January 27, 2025.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the incident at 09:38, confirming the employee was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details about the accident were provided.

American Airlines expressed devastation over the loss and pledged support for those affected. The airport stated it is collaborating with the airline and first responders in the investigation.

Fatalities among airport workers remain rare; the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded five such deaths in 2023 and three in 2022.

Source: CNN