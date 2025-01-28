Ostend-Bruges Airport highlights role as logistics hub at World Cargo Summit 2025

Ostend-Bruges Airport is showcasing its pivotal role in Flanders’ logistics sector at the World Cargo Summit 2025, hosting over 300 industry leaders in Ostend. Positioned near major seaports and key transport networks, the airport emphasises its strategic importance and plans for expansion.

With a new environmental permit, the airport is set to grow cargo operations, including a 48,000 m² cargo village for goods like perishables, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce, developed with Versluys Logistics. Investments in sustainability include electrifying equipment, constructing a major solar park, and exploring Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) solutions.

Enhanced digitalisation through the OST Cloud platform and optimised night operations with quieter aircraft aim to balance growth with community impact. CEO Eric Dumas highlights the airport’s readiness to meet increasing demand as major hubs face oversaturation.