Ethiopian Airlines and Etihad Airways announce joint venture and new routes

Ethiopian Airlines and Etihad Airways have signed a strategic joint venture to enhance connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The agreement, signed in Addis Ababa, includes a codeshare partnership and new flights between the Ethiopian and UAE capitals.

New Routes: Ethiopian Airlines will launch flights from Addis Ababa to Abu Dhabi on 15 July , while Etihad Airways will start daily flights in the opposite direction on 1 October .

Network Expansion: This partnership increases Ethiopian Airlines’ destinations to 145 and makes Addis Ababa Etihad’s 15th new destination for 2025 .

Passenger Benefits: Travellers will enjoy seamless connections via both airlines’ hubs, linking key African cities like Dar es Salaam, Kampala, and Kinshasa with destinations in India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Both airlines highlight the venture’s role in boosting economic ties and providing enhanced travel options. Ethiopian Airlines will operate Boeing 777 and Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, while Etihad will use its A320 family jets for the new route.