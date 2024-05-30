Ethiopian Cargo and Liege Airport celebrate 17-year partnership with renewed commitment to growth

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services and Liege Airport marked their 17-year partnership with a renewed commitment to enhance freighter operations and strengthen their strategic alliance. This collaboration has been pivotal in positioning Liege Airport as a leading cargo hub in Europe.

In 2023, Ethiopian Cargo transported around 160,000 tonnes of cargo from Liege, facilitating efficient and reliable goods transportation between Europe, Africa, and beyond. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, emphasised the importance of this partnership in Ethiopian Cargo’s global success, praising Liege Airport’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure.

Liege Airport CEO, Laurent Jossart, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, highlighting Ethiopian Cargo’s impressive growth and its modern, efficient fleet, including Boeing 777 aircraft. He reaffirmed Liege Airport’s commitment to supporting Ethiopian Cargo’s continued development.

The partnership between Ethiopian Cargo and Liege Airport has been mutually beneficial, contributing to the growth and development of both organisations. Ethiopian Cargo’s extensive network and operational capabilities, combined with Liege Airport’s modern infrastructure and efficient processes, have resulted in a highly effective and reliable cargo hub.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has proudly operated cargo flights to and from Liege Airport since 2007. With a vigorous schedule, Ethiopian operates approximately six freighter flights each day to Liege from its hub Addis Ababa and other origins operating with B777-200F and B767-300F.