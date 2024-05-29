Possibility of ash causing flight disruption

Lovísa Mjöll Guðmundsdóttir, a natural hazard expert at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, says changes in the eruption may disrupt air traffic.

All previous eruptions on the peninsula have left flights unaffected because they have not generated ash. Now though, some magma is hitting groundwater, causing ash to be ejected.

A dark plume now rises from the eruption and explosions occur on the fissure. However, Lovísa says she does not want to classify this eruption as “explosive“.

“But there are explosions due to the interaction of magma and groundwater.”

From this Lovísa says that there will be ash – a change from previous eruptions. The ash can affect air traffic and ash fall due to wind.