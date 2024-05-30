Croatia Airlines launches new route from Berlin to Zagreb

Croatia Airlines now connects Berlin to Croatian Capital

Croatia Airlines has introduced a new flight route between Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) and Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. The service operates three times a week: on Tuesdays and Fridays, flights depart from BER at 20:20, arriving in Zagreb at 21:45; on Sundays, flights leave BER at 10:50, reaching Zagreb by 12:15. The flight duration is approximately 90 minutes.

In addition to this capital-to-capital connection, Croatia Airlines, a member of the Star Alliance, also offers a weekly flight from BER to Split on Saturdays, catering to travellers heading to another popular Croatian destination.

Zagreb, known for its rich cultural history and modern appeal, is the country’s main economic, political, and cultural hub, making it an attractive destination for both business and leisure travellers. Visitors can explore the historic old town of Gornji Grad, numerous museums, galleries, theatres, parks, and a vibrant restaurant scene.