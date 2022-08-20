El Al flight between Brussels and Tel Aviv diverts to Frankfurt due to galley malfunction

On 18 August, El Al flight LY332 between Brussels, Belgium and Tel Aviv, Israel didn’t went as expected. Shortly after take-off, an electrical malfunction occurred in the aircraft’s rear galley. Passengers on board witnessed that the cabin crew hurried to the back of the plane, a Boeing 737-800 (registered 4X-EKF).

The cabin crew saw sparks in the rear galley. Reason enough for the pilots to divert to Frankfurt, Germany, albeit without declaring an emergency.

The aircraft staid on the ground overnight, and continued to Tel Aviv the next day.