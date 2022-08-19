Delta Air Lines resumes nonstop service from Los Angeles to Tokyo; launches new service from Honolulu

Delta Air Lines will resume flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Tokyo Haneda International Airport (HND) beginning Oct. 30 in anticipation of Japan’s easing travel restrictions.

The route will start operating three times weekly before moving to daily starting Dec. 1. The restart of service will use Airbus 330-900neo aircraft featuring Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin services.

Delta will also start a new daily service between Honolulu and Haneda on Dec. 1. This is the first time Delta has offered service from Haneda to Honolulu with its start delayed due to the pandemic. Customers will be able to enjoy Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort + and Main Cabin services using the Boeing 767-300ER.

Tokyo Haneda is a key hub for Delta and offers multiple travel options from key U.S. gateways including Seattle, Atlanta and Detroit.

Delta schedule for Los Angeles (LAX) – Haneda (HND) flights (Oct. 30 – Nov. 28):

Flight Departs Arrives Operating Day Aircraft DL7 Los Angeles at 9:45 a.m. Haneda at 3:10 p.m. (next day) Wed, Fri, Sun A330-900neo DL8 Haneda at 4:50 p.m. Los Angeles at 10:00 a.m. (same day) Mon, Thu, Sat A330-900neo

Delta schedule for Los Angeles (LAX) – Haneda (HND) –flights (Dec. 1, 2022 – March 24, 2023):

Flight Departs Arrives Operating Day Aircraft DL7 Los Angeles at 9:45 a.m. Haneda at 3:10 p.m. (next day) Daily A330-900neo DL8 Haneda at 4:50 p.m. Los Angeles at 10:00 a.m. (same day) Daily A330-900neo

Delta schedule for Honolulu (HNL) – Haneda (HND) –flights (Dec. 1, 2022 – March 24, 2023):

Flight Departs Arrives Operating Day Aircraft DL181 Honolulu at 1:30 p.m. Haneda at 6:00 p.m. (next day) Daily B767-300ER DL180 Haneda at 9:00 p.m. Honolulu at 9:00 a.m. (same day) Daily B767-300ER

Delta’s flight schedule remains subject to change due to the evolving nature of COVID-19, customer demand and government travel regulations. Customers are encouraged to visit the Delta Discover Map to check entry requirements before they travel.

“As travel restrictions gradually ease in Japan, we decided to restart the service from Los Angeles and Honolulu and increase the frequency of the flights currently operating flights to Haneda,” said Victor Osumi, Delta’s Managing Director – Japan. “Our commitment to the health and safety of everyone on board always comes first, and customers will enjoy more options to Haneda, with Delta’s unparalleled travel experience on the ground and in the air.”

Delta opened the new Delta Sky Club at Haneda on July 29. The Club features a premium bar serving seasonal cocktails, wines, beers, spirits and Japanese sake – all of which are complimentary for guests. A specialty, made-to-order noodle bar staffed by a dedicated chef will provide a delicious taste of the popular regional cuisine. A buffet bar will serve international and Asian-inspired meals prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients in the Club’s restaurant-quality kitchen.