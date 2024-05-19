Condor launches inaugural flight to San Antonio, Texas

Condor Airlines marked its inaugural flight (DE2136) to San Antonio, Texas, with an Airbus A330neo aircraft (registration D-ANRO) departing from Frankfurt on 17 May at 14:43.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting at Frankfurt Airport was attended by Condor CEO Peter Gerber and Pierre Dominique Prümm, Executive Board Member Aviation and Infrastructure at Fraport AG.

This new route expands Condor’s North America program, offering the only direct connection from Europe to San Antonio. Flights will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays as part of the summer schedule.

In San Antonio, the first flight was celebrated with an exclusive event featuring airport and regional representatives. The city, located in south-central Texas, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, vibrant art scene, and diverse cuisine. The nearby Texas Hill Country also attracts wine enthusiasts, hikers, and cyclists.