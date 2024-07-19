Austrian Airlines to reconnect Linz with Frankfurt starting October 27

Austrian Airlines will resume flights between Linz and Frankfurt, starting from the winter flight schedule on October 27. The route will be operated by Braathens Regional Airlines using an ATR 72-600 aircraft with 72 seats. Flights are scheduled three times daily.

Flight Schedule

Mon-Sat: Linz-Frankfurt (OS261) 06:15 – 07:40, Frankfurt-Linz (OS262) 08:30 – 09:55

Linz-Frankfurt (OS261) 06:15 – 07:40, Frankfurt-Linz (OS262) 08:30 – 09:55 Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun: Linz-Frankfurt (OS263) 10:30 – 11:55, Frankfurt-Linz (OS264) 12:40 – 14:05

Linz-Frankfurt (OS263) 10:30 – 11:55, Frankfurt-Linz (OS264) 12:40 – 14:05 Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun: Linz-Frankfurt (OS265) 14:40 – 16:05, Frankfurt-Linz (OS266) 17:00 – 18:25

Linz-Frankfurt (OS265) 14:40 – 16:05, Frankfurt-Linz (OS266) 17:00 – 18:25 Mon-Fri, Sun: Linz-Frankfurt (OS267) 19:00 – 20:25, Frankfurt-Linz (OS268) 21:15 – 22:40

Key Highlights

The reconnection to Frankfurt is crucial for Upper Austria, facilitating efficient business travel and access to various European and long-haul destinations. The connection supports Upper Austria’s position as a significant industrial and export state, benefiting local companies with global business ties.

The service will initially use smaller aircraft to meet current business travel demand while providing high-frequency flights.

Passengers will benefit from a range of connecting flights within Germany and beyond, as well as participation in the Miles & More frequent flyer programme.

Michael Trestl, CCO of Austrian Airlines emphasised the importance of reconnecting Upper Austria with Europe and the world. Provincial Councillor Markus Achleitner highlighted the necessity of the Frankfurt hub for Upper Austria’s business community. Norbert Draskovits, Managing Director of Linz Airport expressed satisfaction with the resumed service and thanked all parties for their cooperation.

This new service ensures that business travellers from Upper Austria can travel swiftly and comfortably to various global destinations, reinforcing the region’s connectivity and economic prospects.