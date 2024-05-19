Air Canada expands Ottawa service with significant schedule enhancements

Air Canada announced a substantial increase in its service to Ottawa (YOW), with up to 30 additional weekly flights for the upcoming winter season compared to last year.

Key changes include:

Year-Round Non-Stop Flights : Routes to Calgary and Winnipeg, previously seasonal, will now operate year-round.

: Routes to Calgary and Winnipeg, previously seasonal, will now operate year-round. Increased Domestic Capacity : Additional flights to Halifax and Quebec City, and widebody service to Vancouver with one of two daily flights operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

: Additional flights to Halifax and Quebec City, and widebody service to Vancouver with one of two daily flights operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Enhanced Leisure Destinations: More flights to Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Orlando, Cancun, and Punta Cana.

Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Air Canada, highlighted the nearly 60% increase in capacity to Ottawa, reflecting the city’s importance within the airline’s network. This expansion aims to meet growing demand and provide more travel options for Ottawa residents and visitors.

Ottawa’s Mayor, Mark Sutcliffe, praised the expansion for its positive impact on the local economy and tourism. Similarly, Joel Tkach of the Ottawa International Airport Authority and Michael Crockatt of Ottawa Tourism emphasized the strategic significance of these enhancements for the city’s connectivity and attractiveness as a destination.

Expanded Domestic Schedule from Ottawa:

Calgary : Daily service, now extended year-round.

: Daily service, now extended year-round. Winnipeg : Daily service, now extended year-round.

: Daily service, now extended year-round. Halifax : Increasing to three times daily starting July 1.

: Increasing to three times daily starting July 1. Quebec City : Increased to daily service as of May 1.

: Increased to daily service as of May 1. Vancouver: Two daily flights, with one operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Transborder Schedule Improvements for Winter 2024:

Fort Lauderdale : Increasing from four to six times weekly.

: Increasing from four to six times weekly. Orlando : Increasing from two to four times weekly.

: Increasing from two to four times weekly. Tampa: Increasing from one to two times weekly.

Collaboration with United Airlines:

Additional daily frequencies to Chicago and Washington-Dulles.

Combined Air Canada and United Airlines U.S. schedule includes: Chicago : Three times daily. New York-Newark : Three times daily. Washington-Dulles : Three times daily. Washington-Reagan : Once daily.



Increased Service to Sun Destinations:

Cancun : Increasing from three to four times weekly.

: Increasing from three to four times weekly. Punta Cana: Increasing from three to four times weekly.

This expansion underscores Air Canada’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and meeting the travel needs of Ottawa-Gatineau residents, while also supporting the local economy and tourism sector.