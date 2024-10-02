SAS expands domestic Swedish network with new routes and increased capacity from January 2025

Starting January 2025, SAS will strengthen its domestic operations in Sweden with new routes to Halmstad, Kalmar, and Sälen, following a wet lease partnership with Braathens Regional Airways AB (BRA).

This collaboration will enable SAS to increase capacity and frequency on key domestic routes, enhancing connectivity across the country. The new routes will offer greater travel flexibility for passengers and better connections to international destinations via Stockholm Arlanda Airport.

The partnership aims to support both business and leisure travel, stimulate economic growth, and promote regional development. SAS remains committed to providing sustainable and reliable air connectivity within Sweden, reinforcing Arlanda as a key hub for domestic and global travel.