Blue Air launches new Bucharest – Prague route

Starting May 21, 2021, Blue Air launches the new Bucharest – Prague route within the 2021 Summer Schedule. Blue Air will operate up to five weekly services between Bucharest and Prague, ticket prices starting from 19.99 euro / one way, taxes and one free change included.

As part of its positioning strategy as Romanians’ first ultra-low-cost air transport option, Blue Air focuses on expanding its network and serving Europe’s main airports, providing efficient connections with destinations of major interest for both the leisure and the business segment, at the most affordable travel rates.

Blue Air inaugurated the Bucharest – Prague route, and the aircraft was greeted with the traditional water salute at its landing at Václav Havel Airport.

From May 21, Blue Air will connect Bucharest and Prague through 3 services per week, while planning to increase this frequency to 5 flights per week starting July 2021.

“We are delighted to inaugurate our new ultra-low-cost Prague-Bucharest service for the benefit of our customers who can now have even more travel options at affordable prices. The two capitals have traditionally developed a lot of business, cultural, family, sport and tourist relations and with our low fares and great service, we plan to triple the existing traffic volume and to soon upgrade the service to daily. In addition to the direct service to Bucharest, our Prague customers can also benefit from a one-stop service to Cluj, Iasi, Timisoara and Suceava,” says Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer at Blue Air.