HiSky launches first non-stop Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years

HiSky, a Moldova-based airline, announced the resumption of direct flights between Bucharest and New York starting June 2024, ending a more than 20-year hiatus in direct connections. The airline obtained authorisation from the U.S. Department of Transportation for regular flights on this route, becoming the sole Romanian carrier with a Foreign Air Carrier Permit and an aircraft capable of non-stop 14-hour flights.

Tickets for the Bucharest Otopeni – New York JFK route are already on sale, with the inaugural flight scheduled for June 7. HiSky CEO Iulian Scorpan expressed pride in reopening this strategic route and highlighted the significance for Romania and passengers seeking uninterrupted transatlantic travel.

The flights, operating four times a week, will use an Airbus A330-200, HiSky’s first wide-body aircraft, leased from Air Lease Corp and registered YR-KID in Romania. Departures from Bucharest to New York will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The flights, lasting just over 10 hours, will depart Bucharest at 08:00 local time and arrive in New York at 11:25 local time. Return flights from JFK to Otopeni will depart at 13:25 local time and land in Bucharest at 06:15 local time the next day.

Tickets are available in economy (starting at EUR 349) and business class (starting at EUR 1899), inclusive of onboard catering with hot meals and snacks for passengers. HiSky has made Henri Coand? Airport in Bucharest its main operational base, operating international routes to various destinations and ranking fourth in terms of passenger numbers among airlines in Romania.

