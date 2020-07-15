Blue Air expands its network with a daily service between Bucharest and Amsterdam in autumn 2020

Starting September 4th, 2020, Blue Air is adding Amsterdam (AMS) to its route network, with 7 flights per week. At ticket prices starting from 20,99 euro, Blue Air connects Bucharest with Amsterdam and the world, making it possible for Blue Air passengers to enjoy a daily service to this key travel destination at competitive prices.

Starting September 4th , Blue Air will operate daily flights to/ from Bucharest Otopeni (OTP) to Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) according to the timetable

OTP 08:20 - AMS 10:20 / AMS 11:10 – OTP 15:10

Daily

“We are very excited to announce our new route to Amsterdam and to underline our commitment to offering valuable air travel solutions at best-in-class service after such a challenging time for aviation. By adding this service to Amsterdam, Blue Air is reinforcing its commitment and strengthens its leader position on the market, as AMS is a key market for both leisure and business between the Netherlands and Romania. Moreover, with this new route we are offering great additional travel options for the Romanian diaspora travelling via one of the largest European transcontinental hub”, says Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer Blue Air.

Bucharest, July 15, 2020