ASL Airlines Belgium entrusts Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance to maintain its Boeing 747-400ERF freighters fleet

“By proposing a maintenance offer adapted to our current requirements, AFI KLM E&M has convinced us to continue our trusting relationship. The current context puts lots of pressure on cargo operators to deliver higher performance based on aircraft availability and costs effectiveness. As an Airline MRO, AFI KLM E&M knows what is needed to deliver optimal service and we are delighted to continue this fruitful cooperation”, said Fabio Ciommo, Fleet Manager B747 of ASL Airlines Belgium.