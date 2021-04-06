ASL Airlines Belgium entrusts Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance to maintain its Boeing 747-400ERF freighters fleet

AFI KLM E&M steps up cooperation with ASL Airlines Belgium for component and repair support maintenance for its Boeing 747-400F and 747-400 ERF fleet.
The Airline-MRO AFI KLM E&M and Belgian airline operator ASL Airlines Belgium have signed an agreement to extend their component support contract covering a fleet of 5 Boeing 747-400F and 747-400ERF. The range of services to be delivered by AFI KLM E&M includes component repairs, dedicated pool access, as well as logistics and line maintenance support. Moreover, ASL Airlines will rely on AFI KLM E&M’s operational expertise.
Renewal a long-standing cooperation
By signing this contract renewal, the two companies are extending a long-standing cooperation, started in 2006 for a fleet of 2 aircraft. The new contract signing includes three additional aircraft into the ASL Airlines Belgium fleet. ASL received its 5th Boeing 747-400 freighter in October 2020.
“By proposing a maintenance offer adapted to our current requirements, AFI KLM E&M has convinced us to continue our trusting relationship. The current context puts lots of pressure on cargo operators to deliver higher performance based on aircraft availability and costs effectiveness. As an Airline MRO, AFI KLM E&M knows what is needed to deliver optimal service and we are delighted to continue this fruitful cooperation”, said Fabio Ciommo, Fleet Manager B747 of ASL Airlines Belgium.
“Strong cargo market contracts are important for AFI KLM E&M and it is good to see that our reliability and quality is appreciated by the business”, said Maarten Koopmans, AFI KLM E&M Vice President Component Services.
A major player on European market
As an Airline-MRO, AFI KLM E&M has built a strong and high-skilled expertise on the 747-400, as the two companies operated this type of aircraft for over 15 years. To support airline customers throughout the region, AFI KLM E&M developed a comprehensive MRO support infrastructure consisting of repair shops, logistic centres, and customer support teams. AFI KLM E&M designs adaptive solutions to meet customer’s technical requirements and cost constraints.
